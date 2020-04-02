Here in Casper many of us are in the middle of week three of Quarantine to try and prevent the spread of CLOVID-19 in our community.

Thankfully this is happening now, when days of sunshine and decidedly warmer weather are slowly but surely headed our way.

There is nothing like Springtime in Wyoming...and I can tell you from personal experience that it is way more enjoyable to potty train a new puppy now, rather than in February.

Lately, I've noticed that my social media feed is steadily filling up with adorable pictures of puppies and kittens.

I found myself wondering if this was just the typical Spring influx of baby animals, or if it actually had more to do with the Coronavirus induced Quarantine?

After all we are looking at two more weeks of this, if not the entire month of April...or longer.

All this time at home means a new pet will be lavished with attention (perfect for bonding) and it will be much easier to find time to train those sweet puppies.

Plus, the love of a new furry friend can add a bit of joy into what is certainly a stressful time for many families.

But, I can't help but wonder, what happens to all these new pets when things return to normal?

Will local shelters be flooded?

Will vets offices be filled with stressed and anxious pets that can't handle the sudden lack of attention?

What are your thoughts Casper?

Is now a good time to get a new pet?

The perfect solution for some families, and a way to help out your community, is to look into fostering a pet.

