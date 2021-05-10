Casper Man Accused Of Kicking Sheriff’s Deputy At Jail

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office says a Casper man kicked a sheriff's deputy while he was incarcerated.

Jacob Scott Reeves is charged with a single count of interference. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years behind bars.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Natrona County District Court, Reeves was incarcerated at the Natrona County Jail on April 21 when he had an argument with a detention deputy that turned physical.

The affidavit states that Reeves was doing laundry in the jail when the argument began. An investigator writes in the affidavit that Reeves and the deputy began arguing when Reeves threw laundry back into the laundry cart.

According to court documents, Reeves walked at the deputy when the deputy attempted to gain control over him.

Eventually, deputies were able to place Reeves in handcuffs, court documents state. As they were walking him back to his cell, Reeves allegedly kicked a detention deputy in the knee. The affidavit states the deputy was seen limping in the security camera footage.

Court documents state that the deputy was injured badly enough that he felt it necessary to go to the emergency room. At the ER, the deputy learned that no bones were broken in the incident. However, the deputy was advised that he may have had a torn ligament.

The deputy also told investigators that he felt a clicking and popping sensation as he walked.

Reeves has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges. He will get that chance during an upcoming district court arraignment which has not yet been scheduled.