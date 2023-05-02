Natrona County Arrest Log (5/1/23 – 5/2/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Anthony Brasiel, 19 — Criminal warrant

Sabrina Stone, 26 — Serving weekends

Adam Voight, 38 — Offense not listed

Jacob Hodges, 42— Serve jail time

Wareagle Martin, 36 — Driving while license suspended

Suzanna Enriquez, 24 — Hold for probation and parole

Jammie Buck, 22 — Hold for probation and parole, County warrant/hold for agency

Zackery Daughtery, 33 — Possession controlled substance - powder or crystal

Lita King, 18 — Shoplifting, Hold for probation and parole

Alan Chapman, 43 — Fail to comply, Driving while license suspended, Insurance violation

Riley Reddick, 20 — Property damage - Injuring/Defacing

