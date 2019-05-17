UPDATE: Missing Casper Municipal Golf Course Flags Are Returned

UPDATE: The flags presumably stolen at the Casper Municipal Golf Course sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning have been returned, according to the course's Facebook page late Friday afternoon.

The announcement does not give any information about the return of the flags including who may have taken or returned them, or if there will be any civil or criminal action filed by the city

The pin flags and their poles were taken from the Park and Highlands courses. They are valued at more than $1,000. according to a news release from the city earlier Friday.

The golf course has filed a report with the Casper Police Department.

It asked the flags be returned with no questions asked.

Old flags were being used so that the course can stay open.

Anyone who finds a golf pin flag is encouraged to call the Casper Parks Division at 307-235-8283. A police report has been filed.