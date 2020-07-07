Casper Named a Top 100 Most Dangerous Place for Workers

There's a new national ranking for cities that are a dangerous place for workers and Casper is on the list.

Your Lawyer.com took a look at all the workplace fatalities between 2016 and 2018. They ranked the cities based on population versus number of fatalities and came up with this massive list. You'll notice that Casper is 33rd in the nation with an average of 2.92 fatalities per 100,000 residents.

Your Lawyer.com

If you look at the fine print, you'll notice that another Wyoming city is even more dangerous than Casper. Yes, I'm looking at you, Cheyenne who come in as the 9th most dangerous metro in America.

One interesting twist to this story is they noted there were only 4 cities who reported no workplace deaths during this 3 year period. They include Twin Falls, Idaho, Enid, Oklahoma, Auburn, Alabama and the Poughkeepsie area of New York.

Texas got knocked for having some of the most dangerous cities in the country with Midland coming in at #1.

Safety and Health Magazine list some of the most common causes of workplace danger being electrical, chemical and/or working at heights where falling is a hazard. They add complacency or working fast for a deadline as being common causes of work injuries.

You can check out the full ranking at Your Lawyer.com as there some interesting details of why we ended up so dangerous when it comes to earning a paycheck.