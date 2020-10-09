Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (10/7/20 – 10/8/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Yonathan Bernardino Islas -- county warrant/hold for agency, bond revocation.

Deidra Crook -- attempts/conspire, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession (x2).

Cody Crossguns -- fail to appear.

Sergio Diaz -- interference.

Amy Harvard -- criminal warrant.

Menyan Hauck -- resisting arrest.

Lorraine Hunter -- disorderly conduct, petit larceny.

Melvi Ipina-sosa -- immigration hold.

Sean Lavin -- controlled substance possession, larceny.

Brandon Lewis -- hold for probation and parole.

Natalie Maddy -- driving while under the influence.

Christina Parkhurst Zaragoza -- hold for circuit court.

Jacob Reeves -- seat belt required, interference with a peace officer, vandalism/destruction of property.

Ray Robinson -- serve jail time.

Sheri Salazar -- unlawful entry into an occupied structure, interference with a peace officer, simple assault.

Hardeep Sohi -- immigration hold.

Naveda Whiting -- fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency.

Michelle Willis -- fail to comply.

Robert Willow -- fighting at public gatherings, public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

Benjamin Wolfe -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Kameron Young-Johnson -- hold for probation and parole.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State