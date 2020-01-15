Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/13/20 – 1/15/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Emanuel Andronache -- immigration hold

Cathleen Arambula -- failure to comply x2

Alex Arnold -- failure to comply

Anacin Belving -- failure to comply, methamphetamine possession

Claus Bouska -- hold for probation and parole

Jorge Carabajal-Vences -- immigration hold

Lawrence Chavez -- failure to comply

Baltazar Clemente-Roque -- immigration hold

Gage Cordova -- serve jail time

David Criss -- failure to appear

Mason Cureton -- hold for probation and parole

Kimberly Dunbar -- suspended/revoked driver's license, interference

Shaun Hamilton -- hold for district court, hold for WSP

Terry Harper -- failure to appear

David Harvey -- failure to comply

Brianna Kappel -- driving while under the influence

Kaysha Kehm -- criminal warrant

Katrina Lucero -- failure to appear

Wilbur Lutkins -- failure to comply x3, interference, no insurance, improper registration

Olan Martin -- hold for probation and parole

Cody McCormick -- serve jail time

Jesus Montenegro-Noyola -- immigration hold

Robert Moore -- NCIC hit

Fausto Mora-Nava -- public intoxication-under 21, open container-operating vehicle, driver's license required

Keil Muir -- failure to appear, district court bench warrant, failure to comply, defrauding an innkeeper

Gade Oldaker -- failure to appear

Colin Rundell -- vandalism/property destruction, shoplifting, controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole

Andrew Sherman -- failure to appear, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant, interfering with PO, county warrant, failure to appear x2

Francisco Sosa -- failure to appear

William Topaum -- public intoxication

David Wingrove -- failure to comply