Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/15/20 – 1/17/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Michael Abeyta -- hold for probation and parole
- Justin Agerton -- driving while under the influence
- Matthew Armijo -- hold for probation and parole
- Joshua Beckstead -- contract hold/billing
- Joseph Bertrand -- serve jail time
- Daniel Black -- courtesy hold
- Carter Boltz -- hold for probation and parole
- Samuel Buck -- contract hold/billing
- Bill Cook -- suspended/revoked driver's license
- Kevin Dameron -- hold for probation and parole
- Amanda Decker -- methamphetamine possession, under the influence of a controlled substance
- Raymond Dreiling -- courtesy hold
- Paula Hinds -- public intoxication, failure to appear
- Brandon Johnson -- criminal warrant
- Kam Lopez -- hold for WWC
- Mandy Lundstedt -- failure to comply
- Cruz Martinez -- failure to comply
- Philip Mickelson -- failure to comply
- Amber Milby -- public intoxication
- Austin Musgrave -- interference
- David Rael -- driving without a required ignition interlock device, auto insurance violation, driving while under suspension, traffic control device violation, failure to obey a traffic control device
- Nickaya Rael -- failure to comply, controlled substance possession
- Danielle Rickert -- aggravated assault, domestic battery, NCIC hit
- Jonathan Shatwell -- failure to comply
- Christopher Shields -- disturbance
- Steven Thomas -- failure to comply
- Christopher Tobin -- suspended/revoked driver's license
- Michael Townsend -- interference, controlled substance possession, failure to comply
- Antonio Trujillo -- hold for WSP
- Jeremy Tryon -- failure to appear, failure to comply
- Bruce Williams -- courtesy hold
- David Young -- hold for probation and parole