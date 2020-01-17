Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/15/20 – 1/17/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Abeyta -- hold for probation and parole

Justin Agerton -- driving while under the influence

Matthew Armijo -- hold for probation and parole

Joshua Beckstead -- contract hold/billing

Joseph Bertrand -- serve jail time

Daniel Black -- courtesy hold

Carter Boltz -- hold for probation and parole

Samuel Buck -- contract hold/billing

Bill Cook -- suspended/revoked driver's license

Kevin Dameron -- hold for probation and parole

Amanda Decker -- methamphetamine possession, under the influence of a controlled substance

Raymond Dreiling -- courtesy hold

Paula Hinds -- public intoxication, failure to appear

Brandon Johnson -- criminal warrant

Kam Lopez -- hold for WWC

Mandy Lundstedt -- failure to comply

Cruz Martinez -- failure to comply

Philip Mickelson -- failure to comply

Amber Milby -- public intoxication

Austin Musgrave -- interference

David Rael -- driving without a required ignition interlock device, auto insurance violation, driving while under suspension, traffic control device violation, failure to obey a traffic control device

Nickaya Rael -- failure to comply, controlled substance possession

Danielle Rickert -- aggravated assault, domestic battery, NCIC hit

Jonathan Shatwell -- failure to comply

Christopher Shields -- disturbance

Steven Thomas -- failure to comply

Christopher Tobin -- suspended/revoked driver's license

Michael Townsend -- interference, controlled substance possession, failure to comply

Antonio Trujillo -- hold for WSP

Jeremy Tryon -- failure to appear, failure to comply

Bruce Williams -- courtesy hold

David Young -- hold for probation and parole