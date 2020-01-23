Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/21/20 – 1/23/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Connie Buck -- bond revocation

Keegan Butts -- burglary, MIP-state

Frank Casias -- criminal warrant x2, district court bench warrant

Andelee Charging Hawk -- failure to comply

Ross Chase -- driving while under the influence

Sierra Chavez -- criminal warrant

Jesse Clark -- driving while under the influence, traffic violation x2

Amanda Cloutier -- serve jail time

Gage Cordova -- serve jail time

Brian Edwards -- contract hold/billing

Cody Elrod -- failure to comply

Shadee Gardner -- failure to appear

Jason Gray -- courtesy hold

Calvin Halligan -- bond revocation

Austin Kendell -- serve jail time

Peter Kleinsasser -- criminal warrant

Jason Knopp -- driving without a required ignition interlock device

Jesse Kraft -- driving while under the influence

Ian Lembke -- failure to comply

Tyler McGee -- county warrant, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant, interference

Ashley Moyte -- failure to comply

Darren Naugle -- driving while under the influence, auto insurance violation, driving while under suspension

Ian Orosco -- burglary, MIP-state

Phillip Pellman -- registration violation, driving while under suspension, auto insurance violation

Scott Philo -- controlled substance possession x2

Echo Pollock -- serve jail time

Triston Quiroz -- driving while under the influence, failure to comply

Junior Redhouse -- hold for probation and parole

Aaron Restad -- serve jail time

Jeannie Ross -- criminal warrant

Leslie Simon -- criminal trespass, property destruction under $500

Solana Sisneros -- failure to appear x2, county warrant

Allissa Spruell -- serve jail time

Solomon Tegenu -- serve jail time

Michael Vega -- failure to comply

Quentin Ward -- driving while under the influence, domestic assault

Donald Whitmore -- hold for district court

Tiedon Zufelt -- contract hold/billing