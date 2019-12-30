Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (12/27/19 – 12/30/19)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Cody Bennet — Disturbance, open container, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance
- Jordan Delauter — Public into
- Jason Franke — Failure to appear
- John Gallaway — Criminal warrant
- James Grant — Serve jail time
- Bridgette Hine — Failure to comply
- Christy Keith — Simple assault
- Austin Mapp — Probation revocation, pedestrian under the influence
- Kayleigh Masiero — Trespassing
- Kaleb Meyer — Contract hold
- Thomas Nace — Failure to appear, interference
- Leo Nolen — Pedestrian under the influence
- Talcom Patik — Failure to appear
- Lawrence Phillips — Failure to appear
- Ray Robinson — Possession of a controlled substance
- Joshua Roberts — Failure to comply
- David Stanley — Suspended/revoked driver's license, interference, no insurance, improper registration
- Gwen Timm — Possession of a controlled substance
- William Topaum — Possession of a controlled substance
- Dylan Wilcox — Public intoxication
- Heather Williams — Probation and parole hold
- Ashton Wilson — Strangulation of a household member
- Ian Wittler — Public intoxication, open container, criminal bench warrant
- Jackelene Young — Failure to appear