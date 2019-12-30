Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (12/27/19 – 12/30/19)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cody Bennet — Disturbance, open container, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance

Jordan Delauter — Public into

Jason Franke — Failure to appear

John Gallaway — Criminal warrant

James Grant — Serve jail time

Bridgette Hine — Failure to comply

Christy Keith — Simple assault

Austin Mapp — Probation revocation, pedestrian under the influence

Kayleigh Masiero — Trespassing

Kaleb Meyer — Contract hold

Thomas Nace — Failure to appear, interference

Leo Nolen — Pedestrian under the influence

Talcom Patik — Failure to appear

Lawrence Phillips — Failure to appear

Ray Robinson — Possession of a controlled substance

Joshua Roberts — Failure to comply

David Stanley — Suspended/revoked driver's license, interference, no insurance, improper registration

Gwen Timm — Possession of a controlled substance

William Topaum — Possession of a controlled substance

Dylan Wilcox — Public intoxication

Heather Williams — Probation and parole hold

Ashton Wilson — Strangulation of a household member

Ian Wittler — Public intoxication, open container, criminal bench warrant

Jackelene Young — Failure to appear