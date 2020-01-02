Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (12/30/19 – 1/2/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Please note that no jail roster was released for Jan. 1, so some people who were booked into the facility may not be listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tialyssa Armour -- public intoxication, trespassing

Ryan Bertagnole -- hold for probation and parole

Bryson Brown -- contract hold/billing

Richard Church -- hold for probation and parole

Stephanie Combs -- driving while under the influence

Michael Coury -- courtesy hold

Michael Day -- failure to comply

William Dinges -- simple assault

Lawrence Felter -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member

Matthew Fogle -- public intoxication

Isaiah Freison -- NCIC hit

Emily Gallegos -- domestic battery

Shaynee Gibbs -- failure to appear

Howard Haagensen -- courtesy hold

John-William Harmon -- criminal warrant

Jacquelyn Harris -- burglary, forgery/counterfeit, forgery, possession of forged writings

Laurie Lee -- disturbance

Paul Mapes -- hold for probation and parole

Christopher McCain -- criminal warrant

Katherine McNaughton -- failure to comply

Janelle Mendes -- criminal warrant

Felicia Midkiff -- serve jail time

Forest Miller -- failure to comply

Alicia Padilla -- under the influence of a controlled substance, interference

Michael Piper -- driving while under the influence, suspended/revoked driver's license

Echo Pollock -- criminal warrant

Domenic Potenzieri -- criminal warrant, failure to appear

Tina Reeves -- criminal warrant

Steven Rodgers -- domestic battery, interfering with 911 call

Michael Schmitt -- district court bench warrant

Dean Shayler -- failure to appear

Jill Shepherd -- hold for probation and parole

Keith Smith -- contract hold/billing

Richard Smith -- domestic battery, interference, hold for probation and parole

Kaela Walsh -- district court bench warrant