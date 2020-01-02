Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (12/30/19 – 1/2/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Please note that no jail roster was released for Jan. 1, so some people who were booked into the facility may not be listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Tialyssa Armour -- public intoxication, trespassing
- Ryan Bertagnole -- hold for probation and parole
- Bryson Brown -- contract hold/billing
- Richard Church -- hold for probation and parole
- Stephanie Combs -- driving while under the influence
- Michael Coury -- courtesy hold
- Michael Day -- failure to comply
- William Dinges -- simple assault
- Lawrence Felter -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member
- Matthew Fogle -- public intoxication
- Isaiah Freison -- NCIC hit
- Emily Gallegos -- domestic battery
- Shaynee Gibbs -- failure to appear
- Howard Haagensen -- courtesy hold
- John-William Harmon -- criminal warrant
- Jacquelyn Harris -- burglary, forgery/counterfeit, forgery, possession of forged writings
- Laurie Lee -- disturbance
- Paul Mapes -- hold for probation and parole
- Christopher McCain -- criminal warrant
- Katherine McNaughton -- failure to comply
- Janelle Mendes -- criminal warrant
- Felicia Midkiff -- serve jail time
- Forest Miller -- failure to comply
- Alicia Padilla -- under the influence of a controlled substance, interference
- Michael Piper -- driving while under the influence, suspended/revoked driver's license
- Echo Pollock -- criminal warrant
- Domenic Potenzieri -- criminal warrant, failure to appear
- Tina Reeves -- criminal warrant
- Steven Rodgers -- domestic battery, interfering with 911 call
- Michael Schmitt -- district court bench warrant
- Dean Shayler -- failure to appear
- Jill Shepherd -- hold for probation and parole
- Keith Smith -- contract hold/billing
- Richard Smith -- domestic battery, interference, hold for probation and parole
- Kaela Walsh -- district court bench warrant