Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/28/20 – 1/29/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kasey Autry -- disturbance-breach of peace
- Justin Edgley -- failure to comply
- Samuel Fales -- failure to appear
- Dewayne Farthing -- failure to comply, interference
- Mary Gear -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Zachary Hammond -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession, driver's license, duty unattended vehicle
- Jacob Hodges -- hold for probation and parole
- Larry McDaniel -- disturbance, interference
- Anna Otterholt -- hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession, methamphetamine possession
- Sierra Potenzieri - criminal warrant
- Tiffany Root -- district court bench warrant, civil bench warrant
- Ty Sayles -- domestic battery
- Tyla Trumbull -- hold for WMC, criminal warrant
- Bradley Young -- courtesy hold