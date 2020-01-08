Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/6/20 – 1/8/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Franklin Allen -- criminal warrant, failure to comply, county warrant
- Marilyn Bain -- hold for district court, hold for WWC
- Kimberly Barden -- hold for WWC
- Eric Bills -- controlled substance possession, driving while under suspension, auto insurance violation
- Dillon Brown -- serve jail time
- Starla Brownell -- district court bench warrant
- Jessica Burger -- criminal warrant
- Dennis Farris -- failure to comply
- Conner Fritz -- failure to comply
- Jose Gurrola-Arellano -- criminal warrant
- Makayla Helms-Pickett -- bond revocation x2, hold for probation and parole
- Tristin Kaye -- hold for other agency
- Jose Martinez-Monsivais -- immigration hold
- Daneka McKim -- failure to appear
- Andrew Metzler -- serve jail time
- Louis Oldman -- contract hold/billing
- Cynthia Pitt -- shoplifting, interference
- Michelle Reynolds -- methamphetamine possession, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
- Michael Sanchez --hold for probation and parole
- Wesley Test -- public intoxication
- David Vredenburg -- failure to appear