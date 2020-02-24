Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/21/20 – 2/24/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Chavis Albright -- driving while under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident
- Roxanna Anderson -- hold for probation and parole
- Alana Archuleta -- probation revocation by a police officer
- Parker Austin -- driving while under the influence, interference
- Jeryell Brigance -- hold for probation and parole
- Stephanie Cestnik -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Allen Cordova -- contract hold/billing
- Lyndi Crippen -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Shauna Davis -- domestic battery
- Erik Dily -- driving while under the influence
- Korey Downing -- driving while under the influence, driving without a required interlock device, driving while under suspension
- Erick Galvan Palomo -- NCIC hit
- Joseph Grant -- driving while under the influence, improper registration, no insurance
- Austin Greer -- failure to comply, controlled substance possession
- Todd Hambrick -- serve jail time
- Larry Harrison -- public intoxication, liquor law-minors in possession/public
- Richard Horton -- failure to comply
- Valene Iron Rope -- public intoxication
- Joshua Kraus -- criminal warrant
- Lindsay Miracle -- criminal warrant
- Kindle Meek -- hold for probation and parole
- Sakala Mulholland -- driving while under the influence
- Adam Petty -- failure to comply
- Anthony Petty -- interference, county warrant/hold for agency
- Terrell Porter -- criminal warrant
- Leena Reyes Briggs -- failure to comply
- Jason Sanchez -- interference, breach of peace, domestic battery
- Vanessa Sanchez -- breach of peace, interference
- Mark Umbach -- driving while under the influence, suspended/revoked driver's license