Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/28/20 – 3/3/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Malik Alfred -- domestic battery

Nathan Arias -- criminal warrant

Kelly Bertagnole - EXPC ORD suspended/revoked driver's license

Ronald Burke -- methamphetamine possession, driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, auto insurance violation, registration violation, open container in vehicle

Stetson Cartier -- county warrant

Monique Chavez -- attempts/conspire, drugs/conspiracy, controlled substance possession

David Clinton -- domestic battery, interfering with 911 call, interference, strangulation of a household member

William Davis -- failure to appear

Jerald Fallon -- district court bench warrant

Brian Gilbert -- driving while under suspension, controlled substance possession, methamphetamine possession, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to comply

Michael Gisse -- serve jail time

Kasha Glosser -- serving weekends

Shayla Harris Morisette -- bond revocation

Jack Hillan -- suspended/revoked driver's license, open container-operating vehicle, methamphetamine possession

Myelz Jensen -- failure to comply

Myelz Jensen -- serve jail time

Eric Leach -- hold for district court, hold for WSP

Armando Martinez -- criminal bench warrant

Curry Matthiesen -- failure to appear

Christopher McCain -- criminal warrant, failure to appear x2

Rory Meehan -- interfering with 911 call

Joseph Neese -- failure to appear

Kevan Peppersack -- criminal entry, probation revocation by police officer

Austin Reeb -- district court bench warrant

Nikki San Miguel -- driving while under the influence, open container in a vehicle, controlled substance possession

Samuel Schade -- public intoxication prohibited

Amanda Sharkey -- trespassing

Mark Strobel -- hold for probation and parole

Joe Thies -- criminal entry, shoplifting, MIP-state

Ann Wilson -- serve jail time

Brian Wilson -- hold for probation and parole

Kyle Vollmer -- failure to comply