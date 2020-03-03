Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/28/20 – 3/3/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Malik Alfred -- domestic battery
- Nathan Arias -- criminal warrant
- Kelly Bertagnole - EXPC ORD suspended/revoked driver's license
- Ronald Burke -- methamphetamine possession, driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, auto insurance violation, registration violation, open container in vehicle
- Stetson Cartier -- county warrant
- Monique Chavez -- attempts/conspire, drugs/conspiracy, controlled substance possession
- David Clinton -- domestic battery, interfering with 911 call, interference, strangulation of a household member
- William Davis -- failure to appear
- Jerald Fallon -- district court bench warrant
- Brian Gilbert -- driving while under suspension, controlled substance possession, methamphetamine possession, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to comply
- Michael Gisse -- serve jail time
- Kasha Glosser -- serving weekends
- Shayla Harris Morisette -- bond revocation
- Jack Hillan -- suspended/revoked driver's license, open container-operating vehicle, methamphetamine possession
- Myelz Jensen -- failure to comply
- Myelz Jensen -- serve jail time
- Eric Leach -- hold for district court, hold for WSP
- Armando Martinez -- criminal bench warrant
- Curry Matthiesen -- failure to appear
- Christopher McCain -- criminal warrant, failure to appear x2
- Rory Meehan -- interfering with 911 call
- Joseph Neese -- failure to appear
- Kevan Peppersack -- criminal entry, probation revocation by police officer
- Austin Reeb -- district court bench warrant
- Nikki San Miguel -- driving while under the influence, open container in a vehicle, controlled substance possession
- Samuel Schade -- public intoxication prohibited
- Amanda Sharkey -- trespassing
- Mark Strobel -- hold for probation and parole
- Joe Thies -- criminal entry, shoplifting, MIP-state
- Ann Wilson -- serve jail time
- Brian Wilson -- hold for probation and parole
- Kyle Vollmer -- failure to comply