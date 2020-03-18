Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/16/20 – 3/18/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Colt Adams -- hold for probation and parole

Alyssa Archuleta -- domestic battery

Jose Carbajal-Castaneda -- immigration hold

David Carlson -- hold for probation and parole

Alejandro Castaneda-Vega -- immigration hold

Amanda Decker -- burglary

Sean Diekemper -- driving while under the influence

Randolph Duran -- contract hold/billing

Erica Dustin -- public intoxication, open container violation

Joseph Grant -- public intoxication

Donald Hill -- credit card fraud x2, wrongful take/dispose of property

Dakota Landess -- failure to appear

Billy Liska -- criminal warrant

Philip Mickelson -- failure to comply

Sierra Potenzieri -- hold for probation and parole

Stefan Reese -- driving while under the influence

Hailey Stainbrook -- district court bench warrant, failure to appear

Patrick Stufflebean -- courtesy hold

Michael Tate -- driving while under the influence

Jon Thompson -- driving while under the influence

Owen Walworth -- check fraud, conspiracy