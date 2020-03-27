Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/25/20 – 3/27/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Renfred Aoah -- contract hold/billing

Calice Archambault -- interference, MIP-state, controlled substance possession

Alana Archuleta -- under the influence of a controlled substance, hold for probation and parole

Andrew Berg -- failure to appear

Amber Bundy -- contract hold/billing

Alexander Cochran -- hold for circuit court, hold for WSP

Terra Deckert -- driving while under the influence, attempt to elude, interference, assault on a police officer, seat belt required

Michael Downey -- hold for probation and parole

Rebecca Enos -- contract hold/billing

Andrew Henry -- strangulation of a household member, interference

John Kohler -- failure to appear

Anthony Lamb -- district court bench warrant

Jordan Mitchell -- under the influence of a controlled substance, interference, controlled substance possession

Ashley Moyte -- public intoxication

Jonathan Reid -- contract hold/billing

Garrett Revere -- disturbance

Richard Reynolds -- failure to appear

Ray Robinson -- criminal warrant, failure to appear, methamphetamine possession

Richard Sparks -- failure to comply

David Wingrove -- criminal warrant