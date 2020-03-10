Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/4/20 – 3/6/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jason Beals -- suspended/revoked driver's license, insurance violation-no current liability
- Garrett Brainard -- serve jail time
- Pauline Bryan -- hold for probation and parole
- David Carlson -- open container-space/structure
- Erik Cederburg -- courtesy hold
- Kenneth Dalton -- hold for WSP
- Colton Drinkwalter -- failure to appear, interference
- Miguel Gabriel -- hold for probation and parole
- Bryan Hackleman -- criminal warrant
- Sherry Hicks -- district court bench warrant
- Shannon Houser -- public intoxication
- Jason Jackson -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Isidore Lewallen -- under the influence of a controlled substance
- Josiah Matney -- probation revocation
- Villaner Mazariegos-Velazquez -- immigration hold
- David Owyhee -- driving while under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked, bond revocation, resisting arrest
- Kaitlynn Peeler -- controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole
- Trestin Pierce -- interference, breach of peace, probation revocation by a police officer
- Emily Pursel -- failure to appear
- Travis Roundy -- 1st-degree arson, vandalism/destruction of property
- Quintin Sulzle -- failure to appear
- Bryce Teran -- public intoxication, property damage, marijuana possession
- William Walters -- failure to appear
- Richard Webb -- failure to comply