Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/4/20 – 3/6/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jason Beals -- suspended/revoked driver's license, insurance violation-no current liability

Garrett Brainard -- serve jail time

Pauline Bryan -- hold for probation and parole

David Carlson -- open container-space/structure

Erik Cederburg -- courtesy hold

Kenneth Dalton -- hold for WSP

Colton Drinkwalter -- failure to appear, interference

Miguel Gabriel -- hold for probation and parole

Bryan Hackleman -- criminal warrant

Sherry Hicks -- district court bench warrant

Shannon Houser -- public intoxication

Jason Jackson -- county warrant/hold for agency

Isidore Lewallen -- under the influence of a controlled substance

Josiah Matney -- probation revocation

Villaner Mazariegos-Velazquez -- immigration hold

David Owyhee -- driving while under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked, bond revocation, resisting arrest

Kaitlynn Peeler -- controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole

Trestin Pierce -- interference, breach of peace, probation revocation by a police officer

Emily Pursel -- failure to appear

Travis Roundy -- 1st-degree arson, vandalism/destruction of property

Quintin Sulzle -- failure to appear

Bryce Teran -- public intoxication, property damage, marijuana possession

William Walters -- failure to appear

Richard Webb -- failure to comply