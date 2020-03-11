Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/9/20 – 3/11/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Noel Anaya -- serve jail time

Stephanie Cestnik -- burglary, county warrant/hold for agency

Amanda Cloutier -- serve jail time

Jeremiah Cobb -- courtesy hold

Jason Collins -- failure to appear

Siobhan Gadd -- hold for probation and parole

Tyler Gomez -- shoplifting

KC Hancock -- assault on a police officer, interference, failure to comply

James Howell -- controlled substance possession

Villaner Mazariegos-Velazquez -- contract hold/billing

Joshua Neathery -- hold for probation and parole

Everett Phillips -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle

Nicholas Rosas -- criminal warrant

Jason Sebo -- district court bench warrant x2

Kathleen Suba -- failure to comply

Alfred Smith -- methamphetamine possession, failure to comply

Maurice Thompson -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle, duty unattended vehicle

Kyeren Tillman -- contract hold/billing

Vernon Virgilio -- serve jail time