Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/9/20 – 3/11/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Noel Anaya -- serve jail time
- Stephanie Cestnik -- burglary, county warrant/hold for agency
- Amanda Cloutier -- serve jail time
- Jeremiah Cobb -- courtesy hold
- Jason Collins -- failure to appear
- Siobhan Gadd -- hold for probation and parole
- Tyler Gomez -- shoplifting
- KC Hancock -- assault on a police officer, interference, failure to comply
- James Howell -- controlled substance possession
- Villaner Mazariegos-Velazquez -- contract hold/billing
- Joshua Neathery -- hold for probation and parole
- Everett Phillips -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle
- Nicholas Rosas -- criminal warrant
- Jason Sebo -- district court bench warrant x2
- Kathleen Suba -- failure to comply
- Alfred Smith -- methamphetamine possession, failure to comply
- Maurice Thompson -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle, duty unattended vehicle
- Kyeren Tillman -- contract hold/billing
- Vernon Virgilio -- serve jail time