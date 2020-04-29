Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (4/27/20 – 4/29/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Matthew Boller -- hold for WSP

Gaylin Carson -- hold for probation and parole, serve jail time

Shauna Davis -- serve jail time

Jeremy Day -- criminal trespass

Sal Gallegos -- failure to comply

Steven Haworth -- driving while license suspended, insurance violation, failure to appear, county warrant/hold for agency x2

Joshua Rankine -- failure to comply

Angel Sanchez-Calderon -- immigration hold

Hayden Schlotfeldt -- failure to comply

Christopher Shields -- serve jail time

Triton Teske -- driving while under the influence

John Van Nes -- driving while under the influence, attempt to elude, auto insurance violation, driving without required ignition interlock device