Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (4/29/20 – 5/1/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Madison Axelrod -- controlled substance possession, NCIC hit

Jacob Babcock -- public intoxication prohibited

Jason Boykin -- assault and battery, public intoxication, disturbing the peace

James Brown -- controlled substance possession x2, methamphetamine possession

Isaiah Carson -- driving while under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident-property damage, insurance violation, resisting arrest

Shyla Hoffman -- driving while under suspension

Scott Jackson -- criminal bench warrant

Barry Kelsey -- contract hold/billing

Spencer Lamb -- conspiracy

Paul Mapes -- methamphetamine possession

Billy Martin -- attempts/conspire, drugs/conspiracy

Tashina Morgan -- failure to comply x3, conspiracy

Donald Picek -- district court bench warrant

Priscilla Sexton -- district court bench warrant

Patrick Wilson -- attempts/conspire, drugs/conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance

Bonnie Williamson -- contract hold/billing

Dalton Wright -- domestic assault x2

David Wright -- contract hold/billing