Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/1/20 – 5/4/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Gabriel Abeyta -- driving while under suspension, insurance violation, failure to comply x3

Alana Archuleta -- open container

Elburn Bailey -- failure to comply, driving while under suspension

Rodney Brafford -- public intoxication prohibited

Maxine Casias -- failure to comply

Alaryn Craggs -- controlled substance possession

Ernest Drake -- failure to appear

Stirling Foster -- county warrant/hold for agency, failure to comply

Helina Freeman -- criminal warrant

John Haase -- driving while under the influence

Louis Haskell -- strangulation of a household member

Dennis Howard -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, auto insurance violation, criminal warrant, methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession

John Hubbard -- hold for probation and parole, methamphetamine possession

Victoria King -- bond revocation

Kevin Legarreta -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, driving while under suspension, auto insurance violation, registration violation

Mark Lohman -- contract hold/billing

Steven Mildren -- controlled substance possession

Kayla Moody -- controlled substance possession x2, methamphetamine possession

David Owyhee -- serve jail time

Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza -- controlled substance possession, open container in vehicle, methamphetamine possession

Brett Swenson -- failure to appear

Kyeren Tillman -- contract hold/billing

Phillip Van Dyne -- failure to appear, driving while under suspension

Robert Veal -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, driving without required ignition interlock device