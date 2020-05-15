Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/13/20 – 5/15/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alyssa Allen -- public intoxication prohibited

Ervin Andujar -- disturbing the peace

Rolinda Arnold -- county warrant/hold for agency

Grant Bauer -- failure to appear, hold for probation and parole

Kenneth Blackburn -- public intoxication prohibited

Hugh Carpenter -- driving while under the influence

William Childers -- driving while under the influence

William Davis -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, driving without required ignition interlock device

Shane Day -- failure to comply

William Dinges -- serve jail time

Kyle Espinoza -- failure to appear

Eddy Fernandez -- driving while under the influence

Zachary Fitch -- criminal trespass, stalking, breach of peace

Austin Greer -- district court bench warrant

Michelle Miller -- controlled substance possession, methamphetamine possession

David Parker -- disturbing the peace

Peter Potter -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, probation revocation by police officer, under the influence of a controlled substance

Steven Rodgers -- bond revocation

Samuel Schade -- criminal warrant

Robert Smith -- driving while under the influence

Mark Tuttle -- district court bench warrant, methamphetamine possession

Naveda Whiting-Piapot -- public intoxication prohibited

Russell Yeik -- driving while under suspension