Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/22/20 – 5/26/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Marc Alden -- public intoxication

Joseph Anderson -- courtesy hold, failure to comply

Alana Archuleta -- hold for probation and parole

Steven Baros -- criminal warrant

Gaylin Carson -- battery

Dustin Chase -- aggravated assault, failure to comply

Ronald Condelario -- serve jail time

Brandy Cook -- controlled substance possession, methamphetamine possession

Chamise Covington -- failure to comply

Russell Frerichs -- public intoxication

Darran Gilmore -- criminal warrant

John Goodman -- contract hold/billing

Joseph Guillen -- public intoxication prohibited

Zachary Hammond -- serve jail time

Daniel Harris -- public intoxication

Lincoln Harris -- public intoxication, liquor law/minor in possession

Tristan Holden -- hold for probation and parole

Shaun Hooper -- resisting arrest

Scott Johnson -- probation revocation by police officer, reckless endangering, controlled substance possession

Scott Kroll -- public intoxication prohibited

Anthony Lamb -- district court bench warrant

Adam Lopez -- driving while under the influence, insurance liability, traffic ordinance

Ambrose Magnan -- courtesy hold

Sean Maher -- county warrant, criminal warrant

Bryson Manthei -- hold for probation and parole

John Mates -- failure to comply

Brittney Melton -- parks-alcohol and public intoxication

Bryce Miller -- driving while under the influence, driving while license suspended

Jordan Mitchell -- public intoxication prohibited

Shawn Newport -- criminal warrant x2, controlled substance possession

Sunshine Oldman -- driving while under suspension

Larz Parker -- controlled substance possession, failure to appear

Guinnevere Paxton -- county warrant/hold for agency

Edward Peru -- driving while under the influence

Ryan Pittsley -- driving while under the influence

Jeremy Poole -- driving while under the influence, open container inside vehicle

Jeffrey Reed -- disturbing the peace

Nicholas Rosas -- liquor law/minor attempted purchase, liquor law/minor in possession

Virginia Smith -- marijuana possession, driving while license suspended

Shyla Smith-Hoffman -- driving while under the influence

Jenna Spurlock -- domestic assault, breach of peace

Alonzo Tabaho -- courtesy hold

Nicholas Tabler -- pedestrian under the influence

Bret Taucher -- driving while under the influence

Gareth Thomas -- driving while under the influence

Kevin Ujvary -- driving while under the influence, disturbing the peace, insurance violation, resisting arrest, public intoxication prohibited

Christy Webster -- hold for circuit court

Michelle Williams -- criminal warrant

Tyrell Wimer -- criminal warrant