Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/26/20 – 5/27/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Eric Brannam -- criminal warrant

Lawrence Felter -- domestic battery

Stirling Foster -- larceny, burglary, conspiracy

Daniel Harris -- probation revocation by police officer

Makayla Helms-Pickett -- criminal warrant

Charles Lundstrom -- shoplifting

Paul Mapes -- failure to comply

Cody Reyher -- failure to comply x2, district court bench warrant

Olen Robinson -- public intoxication prohibited, open container-sold from drive up window

Ray Robinson -- interfering with 911 call

Patrick Story -- district court bench warrant, controlled substance possession

Drake Szczudio -- criminal warrant

Ashley Yellowbear -- contract hold/billing