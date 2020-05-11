Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/8/20 – 5/10/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Earon Anziano -- hold for WSP

Cherica Apodaca -- shoplifting, trespassing

Alana Archuleta -- under the influence of a controlled substance

Bryce Bond -- controlled substance possession

Jason Boykin -- public intoxication prohibited

Marvin Brown -- leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, following too closely, driving while under the influence

Mark Davis -- driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation

Justo Diaz -- driving while under the influence

Eddy Fernandez -- shoplifting, trespassing

Robin Ficker, Jr. -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle, controlled substance possession

Nichole Greenleaf -- failure to comply

Clint Hammell -- hold for WSP

Adam Huffer -- suspended/revoked driver's license

Angela Laderlich -- failure to appear

Levi Lee -- methamphetamine possession

Donald Nelson -- methamphetamine possession

Taylor O'Neill -- driving while under the influence, lane violation, open container in vehicle

Jonathan Reiser -- failure to comply

Charles Rhynard -- driving while under the influence

Charles Secrest -- driving while under suspension, registration violation

Heather Shumaker -- failure to appear

Geoffrey Smith -- failure to comply

William Topaum -- public intoxication prohibited

Michael Wilson -- criminal warrant