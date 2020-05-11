Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/8/20 – 5/10/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Earon Anziano -- hold for WSP
- Cherica Apodaca -- shoplifting, trespassing
- Alana Archuleta -- under the influence of a controlled substance
- Bryce Bond -- controlled substance possession
- Jason Boykin -- public intoxication prohibited
- Marvin Brown -- leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, following too closely, driving while under the influence
- Mark Davis -- driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation
- Justo Diaz -- driving while under the influence
- Eddy Fernandez -- shoplifting, trespassing
- Robin Ficker, Jr. -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle, controlled substance possession
- Nichole Greenleaf -- failure to comply
- Clint Hammell -- hold for WSP
- Adam Huffer -- suspended/revoked driver's license
- Angela Laderlich -- failure to appear
- Levi Lee -- methamphetamine possession
- Donald Nelson -- methamphetamine possession
- Taylor O'Neill -- driving while under the influence, lane violation, open container in vehicle
- Jonathan Reiser -- failure to comply
- Charles Rhynard -- driving while under the influence
- Charles Secrest -- driving while under suspension, registration violation
- Heather Shumaker -- failure to appear
- Geoffrey Smith -- failure to comply
- William Topaum -- public intoxication prohibited
- Michael Wilson -- criminal warrant