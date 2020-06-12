Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/10/20 – 6/12/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Matthew Antelope -- contract hold/billing
- Renfred Aoah -- contract hold/billing
- Christipher Bramlett -- public intoxication prohibited
- Marcus Brown -- public intoxication prohibited
- Michael Carpenter -- hold for WSP
- Bobby Davis -- failure to appear, domestic assault
- Jesus Donicio-Sanchez -- hold for other agency
- James Drake -- criminal warrant
- Rebecca Enos -- contract hold/billing
- Damiona Faulkner -- driving while under the influence
- Ian Gray -- driving while under the influence
- Demetrian Grimes -- domestic battery
- Jayson Hall -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, driving without a required ignition interlock device, limitations on backing
- Cheyanne Hobb -- failure to comply
- Vernon Kellogg -- driving while under the influence, methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, under the influence of a controlled substance
- Matthew Larimore -- driving while license suspended, insurance violation
- Kevin Legarreta -- failure to comply, controlled substance possession
- James Lennon -- reckless driving, interference
- Spencer Rhodes -- criminal entry, under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession x2, methamphetamine possession
- Colton Robertson -- defraud innkeeper
- Edward Rojas -- criminal warrant
- Trinity Rowland -- failure to appear
- Rusty Tabaho -- contract hold/billing
- Preston Umbach -- contract hold/billing
- Danny Vazquez -- shoplifting, controlled substance possession, district court bench warrant
- Hosea White -- failure to appear, interference
- Shane Wood -- violate Family Violence Protection Act court order