Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/1/20 – 6/3/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Dominick Aiello -- public intoxication prohibited, open container
- David Brown -- public intoxication prohibited
- Stephanie Combs -- serve jail time
- Alexzander Campbell -- failure to comply
- Kenneth Daniels -- hold for probation and parole, failure to appear
- Maurice Duran -- public intoxication prohibited
- Tanya Faulkner -- criminal warrant
- Russell Frerichs -- public intoxication
- Robert Friday -- public intoxication prohibited, open container, resisting arrest, failure to comply, failure to appear
- Lincoln Harris -- breach of peace, criminal trespass
- Lorraine Madison -- failure to comply
- Donald Nelson -- failure to comply
- Christian Orellana-Gutierrez -- immigration hold
- Sylvia Sanjavier -- trespassing
- Pedro Torres-Sepulveda -- immigration hold
- Donald Sortor -- simple assault, breach of peace
- Ronald Warner -- domestic assault
- Austin Wegner -- serve jail time, criminal warrant, failure to appear
- Lanny Wilson -- disturbing the peace
- Ana Ybarra -- serve jail time