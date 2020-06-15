Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/12/20 – 6/15/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Alana Archuleta -- public intoxication prohibited
- Jeremiah Brunsvold -- auto burglary, conspiracy, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- Xavier Bynum - resisting arrest-assist person in custody
- Jeremy Cantleberry -- driving while under the influence
- Steven Carothers -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, driving without a required ignition interlock device, speed zone violation
- Joshua Case -- failure to comply
- Michael Chase -- criminal warrant
- Mark Coffelt -- marijuana possession, resisting arrest
- Michael Coury -- courtesy hold, district court bench warrant
- Travis Dangler -- failure to comply
- Jeremy Day -- criminal trespass, district court bench warrant, failure to comply
- Steven Dooley -- public intoxication prohibited, open container
- Dale Goodro -- driving while under the influence
- Gerald Harding -- failure to comply
- Cooper Hayes -- driving while under the influence
- Anthony Holloman -- failure to comply
- Robert House -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Victoria King -- public intoxication prohibited
- Mark Koch -- public intoxication prohibited, criminal entry
- Marlon Marshall -- failure to appear
- David Parker -- domestic battery
- Peter Roberto -- failure to comply
- Brandie Roland -- serve jail time
- Nicholas Rosas -- aggravated assault
- Ryan Schroeder -- failure to appear, failure to comply x2
- William Standlea -- criminal warrant
- Katie Watson -- failure to appear