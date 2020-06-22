Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/19/20-6/22/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Raven Abbott -- failure to appear

Kelly Alsgaard -- domestic battery

Michael Blackley -- public intoxication prohibited

Arnold Butler -- contract hold/billing

Courtney Collingwood -- NCIC hit x2, county warrant/hold for agency

Jimmie Curtis -- criminal warrant

Michael Day -- failure to comply

Ronald Hager -- failure to appear

Daniel Harris -- public intoxication

Louis Hewitt -- public intoxication prohibited

Megann Holzer -- district court bench warrant

David Horton -- driving while under the influence, interference

Nicholas Frederick -- property destruction over $500, domestic battery

Shaynee Gibbs -- serve jail time, failure to appear

Andrew Goswick -- hold for WSP

Michele Kientz -- driving while under suspension, insurance violation, motor vehicle registration

Aaron Lantis -- criminal warrant

Martha Loneman -- failure to appear x2, public intoxication prohibited

Kimberly Montoya -- criminal warrant

Christina Ondriezek -- county warrant/hold for agency x2

Christian Posey -- public intoxication prohibited

Natasha Posey -- failure to comply

Spencer Rhodes -- under the influence of a controlled substance, methamphetamine possession

Steven Robideaux -- criminal warrant

Travis Roylance -- vandalism

Sylvia Sanjavier -- criminal warrant

Cody Shuck -- contract hold/billing

Melissa Smith -- driving while under the influence

Nicholas Tabler -- failure to appear