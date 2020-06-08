Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (6/5/20 – 6/8/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Alana Archuleta -- trespassing
- Matthew Akers -- failure to appear
- John Antelope -- driving while under the influence
- Mary Brewer -- criminal trespass, under the influence of a controlled substance
- Alana Geho -- driving while under the influence
- Joseph Guillen -- public intoxication prohibited
- Joshua Jordan -- aggravated assault
- Kristopher Jump -- driving while under suspension, criminal warrant, failure to comply
- Richard Montoya -- failure to appear
- Kaitlynn Peeler -- assault and battery, property damage, failure to comply
- Kimberley Perry -- driving while under the influence, traffic violation, driver's license
- Ryan Perry -- controlled substance possession
- William Presfield -- criminal warrant, failure to appear
- Corey Ray -- aggravated burglary, burglary
- Theodore Rice -- serve jail time
- James Riley -- failure to comply, marijuana possession, insurance violation
- Jaimie Robertson -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Olen Robinson -- public intoxication prohibited
- Jacob Rodri -- contract hold/billing
- John Sappington -- robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, vandalism/property destruction
- James Severson -- failure to comply
- Amanda Sharkey -- public intoxication prohibited
- Amanda Wilson -- failure to appear