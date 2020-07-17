Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/10/20-7/13/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Bill Blanchard -- contract hold/billing
- Zechariah Brown -- courtesy hold
- Dennis Buddecke -- failure to comply
- Steven Bunso -- probation revocation by police officer, under the influence of a controlled substance
- Anita Burd -- probation revocation by police officer, under the influence of a controlled substance
- Justin Bustamante -- driving while under the influence, speeding
- Joshua Case -- failure to comply, driving while under suspension, no liability insurance, vehicle license required/displayed
- Troy Eversole -- methamphetamine possession, county warrant/hold for agency, NCIC hit
- Amanda Four Souls -- public intoxication prohibited
- Brandon Frankson -- breach of peace, under the influence of a controlled substance
- Scott Frankson -- breach of peace, under the influence of a controlled substance, probation revocation by police officer
- Brittny French -- criminal warrant
- Fabian Kamai -- hold for probation and parole, hold for WSP
- Michal Lindberg -- public intoxication
- Eric Macormic -- probation revocation by police officer, under the influence of a controlled substance
- Aidan Madsen -- domestic battery
- William Manley -- domestic battery, vandalism/property destruction
- Shane Miller -- public intoxication prohibited
- Terry Miller -- failure to comply
- Ronald Nelson -- methamphetamine possession, failure to comply
- Ashley Nielsen -- serve jail time
- Sable Phifer -- methamphetamine possession, interference, wrongful taking/disposing of property, controlled substance possession, NCIC hit, county warrant/hold for agency
- Shanna Reed -- under the influence of a controlled substance, probation revocation by police officer
- Danyl Richards -- driving while under the influence, insurance violation-no current liability
- Angel Rosales -- driving while under the influence, lane violation, auto insurance violation
- Phoebe Soundingsides -- methamphetamine possession, interference
- Jeremy Tsinigine -- public intoxication
- Ramon Wise -- methamphetamine possession, under the influence of a controlled substance