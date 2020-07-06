Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/1/20-7/6/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bradley Allgeier -- failure to comply

Ryan Bennet -- contract hold/billing

David Brambila -- interference, interference with 911 call, domestic battery, strangulation of a household member, breach of peace

Dillon Brown -- serve jail time

Michael Brown -- failure to comply

Zachary Bryan -- auto insurance violation, registration violation, interference, methamphetamine possession

Quinton Case -- contract hold/billing

Gina Chavis -- public intoxication prohibited

Daniel Closs -- public intoxication prohibited

Jason Cook -- driving while under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident

Bryan Dunihoo -- serve jail time

Edward Foster -- insurance violation, motor vehicle registration, speed zone violation, failure to appear, driving while under the influence, driving while license suspended

Russell Frerichs -- public intoxication prohibited

John Gilbert -- methamphetamine possession

Cody Giles -- public intoxication prohibited

Tiffani Graham -- failure to appear

Daniel Harris -- public intoxication

Johnathan Harris -- district court bench warrant, resisting arrest

William Harrison -- methamphetamine possession, driving while under the influence, auto insurance violation

Eric Hendrickson -- public intoxication prohibited

Charles Hereford -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension

Jared Huston -- courtesy hold

James Lennon -- driving while under the influence, lane violation, maintain insurance

Steve Lockard -- failure to comply, interference, methamphetamine possession, county warrant, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant, failure to comply

Brinden Longest -- failure to appear, failure to comply

James Luce -- driving while license suspended

Erick Lutnes -- criminal trespass

Joseph Manning -- county park rule violation

Stacy McKenzie -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession

Lucas Nelson -- criminal warrant

Peyton Owens -- failure to comply

Danny Pickett -- failure to comply

Echo Pollock -- failure to appear

Jovan Presbury -- failure to appear x4

Donald Ramsour -- failure to comply

Dana Reed -- boating under the influence, careless driving, safety equipment required, interference

Kevin Ridl -- failure to comply

Olen Robinson -- public intoxication prohibited

Edward Rogers -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle, controlled substance possession

Trinity Rowland -- county warrant/hold for agency

Carlos Salazar -- criminal warrant

Amanda Smith -- driving while under the influence

Donald Smith -- public intoxication prohibited

Francisco Sosa -- failure to appear

John Thellmann -- trespassing

William Topaum -- public intoxication prohibited

Dakota Venard -- driving while under the influence

Ronald Warner, Jr. -- boating under the influence, reckless driving, boating rules and regulations, safety equipment required

Amanda Wilson -- aggravated assault

Joshua Winkworth -- failure to appear