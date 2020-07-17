Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/13/20-7/15/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Thomas Bedsaul -- county warrant/hold for agency

Brittney Erb -- check fraud, wrongful taking/disposing of property, conspiracy, forgery/counterfeit, methamphetamine possession

KC Hancock -- serve jail time

Daniel Harris -- public intoxication

Thomas Hendrix -- failure to appear, county warrant/hold for agency

Taylor Macias -- failure to comply

Jeffrey Maxfield -- criminal warrant

Brandon Munguia -- district court bench warrant x2

Joshua Neathery -- failure to appear

Trenton Nickerson -- aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent

Mike Ribera -- public intoxication prohibited

John Shotgun -- public intoxication prohibited

Jeanine Sjoblom -- public intoxication prohibited, failure to comply

Shyla Smith-Hoffman -- inhalation or sale of glue/toxic vapors, public intoxication prohibited

Nathaniel Vanbuskirk -- wrongful taking/disposing of property, check fraud, forgery/counterfeit, conspiracy, criminal warrant

Ronald Young -- failure to comply