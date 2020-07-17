Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/15/20-7/17/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Caleb Barnhart -- county warrant/hold for agency

James Bell -- unlawful entry into an occupied structure

Carrie Creager -- public intoxication prohibited, resisting arrest, failure to comply x3

Adam Eastman -- public intoxication prohibited

John Goodman -- contract hold/billing

Steven Mildren -- methamphetamine possession, probation revocation by police officer

Nicholas Rosas -- trespassing, probation revocation by police officer

Raymond Schrantz -- district court bench warrant x2

Adam Ward -- driving while under the influence

Jesse Westmoreland -- driving while under the influence

April Wilson -- public intoxication prohibited

Jaden Wilson-Derby -- serve jail time