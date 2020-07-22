Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/20/20-7/22/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joel Allen -- failure to comply

Laura Barnes -- criminal warrant, hold for WWC

Martin Coquillette -- driving while under the influence, property damage, open container in vehicle, failure to comply

Destiny Davis -- failure to comply

Nicholas Frederick -- NCIC hit, controlled substance possession x2

Douglas Hawk -- failure to comply

Armando Hernandez -- failure to appear

Alexander Higby -- serve jail time, hold for probation and parole

Kevin Jenkins -- contract hold/billing

Adam Kraft -- county warrant/hold for agency

William McDaniel -- failure to appear, methamphetamine possession

Marcus Morris -- contract hold/billing

Robert Northrop -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, wrongful taking/disposing of property

Reyna Parada-Jarquin -- immigration hold

Keith Parker -- contract hold/billing

Domenic Potenzieri -- contract hold/billing

Kailey Schrader -- serve jail time

Stanley Seivewright -- failure to comply, criminal warrant

Joseph Simmons -- failure to appear

Phoebe Soundingsides -- county warrant/hold for agency

Jamie Strong -- driving while under suspension, auto insurance violation, methamphetamine possession