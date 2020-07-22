Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/20/20-7/22/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Joel Allen -- failure to comply
- Laura Barnes -- criminal warrant, hold for WWC
- Martin Coquillette -- driving while under the influence, property damage, open container in vehicle, failure to comply
- Destiny Davis -- failure to comply
- Nicholas Frederick -- NCIC hit, controlled substance possession x2
- Douglas Hawk -- failure to comply
- Armando Hernandez -- failure to appear
- Alexander Higby -- serve jail time, hold for probation and parole
- Kevin Jenkins -- contract hold/billing
- Adam Kraft -- county warrant/hold for agency
- William McDaniel -- failure to appear, methamphetamine possession
- Marcus Morris -- contract hold/billing
- Robert Northrop -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, wrongful taking/disposing of property
- Reyna Parada-Jarquin -- immigration hold
- Keith Parker -- contract hold/billing
- Domenic Potenzieri -- contract hold/billing
- Kailey Schrader -- serve jail time
- Stanley Seivewright -- failure to comply, criminal warrant
- Joseph Simmons -- failure to appear
- Phoebe Soundingsides -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Jamie Strong -- driving while under suspension, auto insurance violation, methamphetamine possession