Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/31/20-8/2/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeryell Brigance -- probation revocation by police officer, interference with a peace officer.

Steven Burt -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Rikki Cast -- driving while license suspended/revoked.

Carrie Creager -- serve jail time.

Keysha Donner -- fail to comply.

Kelsey Eagle Road -- fail to appear, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Sterling Freeman -- driving while under the influence, criminal trespass, 10-57 - hit and run.

Jolene Good -- criminal warrant.

Richard Hamm -- courtesy hold.

Cody Hessler -- larceny, felon in possession of a weapon, reckless endangering.

John Holtz -- interference with a peace officer, aggravated assault, battery.

Kyle Knight -- fail to comply.

Eric Macormic -- serve jail time.

Thomas Mcgeever -- driving while under the influence.

Jaime Nava -- FVPA assault, criminal trespass, minor in possession.

Jonathan Nall -- public intoxication.

Coy Pankratz -- serve jail time.

Sarah Stowe -- controlled substance possession, driving without interlock device.

Jamie Strong -- serve jail time.

Jesse Westmoreland -- public intoxication.

