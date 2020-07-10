Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/8/20-7/10/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

James Andrews -- county warrant/hold for agency, driving while license suspended, county warrant/hold for agency

Cherica Apodaca -- hold for circuit court

Spencer Barbour -- contract hold/billing

Leo Bloomfield -- hold for WSP

Trevor Brinkerhoff -- attempts/conspire

Marrissa Bye -- failure to appear x2

Dillon Chapin -- serve jail time

Robin Collins -- driving while under the influence

Aleeah Crispin -- public intoxication

Iesha Dembo -- contract hold/billing

Andrew Fernandez -- failure to comply

Sal Gallegos -- failure to comply

Shawn Goodman -- county warrant/hold for agency

Neoal Hayes -- contract hold/billing

Dennis Hill -- public intoxication prohibited

Nathan Hodges -- breach of peace

Phillip Pellman -- insurance violation, driving while under suspension, failure to appear, failure to comply

Cynthia Pitt -- attempts/conspires, controlled substance possession

Darline Schuh -- serve jail time

Shane Sternberg -- failure to comply

Jeremy Tryon -- failure to appear