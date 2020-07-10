Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (7/8/20-7/10/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- James Andrews -- county warrant/hold for agency, driving while license suspended, county warrant/hold for agency
- Cherica Apodaca -- hold for circuit court
- Spencer Barbour -- contract hold/billing
- Leo Bloomfield -- hold for WSP
- Trevor Brinkerhoff -- attempts/conspire
- Marrissa Bye -- failure to appear x2
- Dillon Chapin -- serve jail time
- Robin Collins -- driving while under the influence
- Aleeah Crispin -- public intoxication
- Iesha Dembo -- contract hold/billing
- Andrew Fernandez -- failure to comply
- Sal Gallegos -- failure to comply
- Shawn Goodman -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Neoal Hayes -- contract hold/billing
- Dennis Hill -- public intoxication prohibited
- Nathan Hodges -- breach of peace
- Phillip Pellman -- insurance violation, driving while under suspension, failure to appear, failure to comply
- Cynthia Pitt -- attempts/conspires, controlled substance possession
- Darline Schuh -- serve jail time
- Shane Sternberg -- failure to comply
- Jeremy Tryon -- failure to appear