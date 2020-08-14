Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (8/12/20-8/14/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Chance Arias -- fail to comply.

John Begley -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member.

Wesley Brown -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Chao Chen -- immigration hold.

Alysha Dahl -- controlled substance - methamphetamine, county warrant/hold for agency.

Zackery Daugherty -- hold for probation and parole.

Charles Lee -- fail to comply.

Paul Mapes -- shoplifting, criminal warrant.

Steven Mlidren -- fail to appear, district court bench warrant.

Tecumseh Perank -- domestic battery, aggravated assault.

Daniel Teel -- criminal warrant (x2).

Kilburn Timbana -- contract hold.

Carlos Ulloa -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, registration violation, auto insurance.

Bradley Van Norman -- contract hold.

Trae Wagar -- contract hold.

John Webster -- public intoxication.

Michelle Williams -- fail to appear.

