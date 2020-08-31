Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (8/24/20 – 8/28/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Sebastian Basham -- public intoxication, resisting arrest, county warrant/hold for agency.

Damon Briscoe -- driving while under the influence.

Alva Brown -- criminal warrant, National Crime Information Center hit, fail to appear, fail to comply.

Anita Burd -- serve jail time.

David Carlson -- driving while under the influence.

Dustin Carlson -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension.

Mikki Elkins -- serve jail time.

John Faulkner -- reckless driving, 10-57 prop, duty to unattended vehicle, duty to render aid, duty to notify owner, vandalism/destruction of property, criminal entry.

Tyler Grigry -- fail to appear.

Casey Hagen -- county warrant/hold for agency (x7).

Jamal Hagos -- immigration hold.

Aaron Harper -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Jessica Hill -- serve jail time.

Scott Jackson -- trespassing.

Kristopher Jump -- fail to appear.

Erin Kampa -- conspiracy, shoplifting.

Candie Koehn -- driving while under the influence, open container -- possession/consume in vehicle.

Levi Martinez -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Adriena Medina -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, shoplifting, conspiracy.

Kimberly Montoya -- fail to appear.

Michael Musser -- fail to appear (x2).

Dominic Myers -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Shawn Nash -- serve jail time.

Krristofer Nasife -- driving while license suspended/revoked.

Jennifer Olson -- larceny, petty larceny.

Larz Parker -- fail to appear.

Shane Phelps -- fail to appear.

Lonn Porter -- fail to appear, hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, hold for probation and parole.

William Poutre -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member.

Chayanne Rodriguez -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Leland Rohn -- aggravated assault, strangulation of a household member.

Fabian Ruiz-Estrada -- immigration hold.

Slivia San Javier -- fail to comply (x2).

Ryan Shoemaker -- fail to comply. (x2).

Sharon Sleep -- district court bench warrant, probation violation.

Francisco Sosa -- fail to comply.

Chenoa Standfast -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Joey Thompson -- accessory before the fact, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Michael Townsend -- criminal warrant, fail to comply (x3).

Colton Tucker -- National Crime Information Center hit, criminal warrant.

Clayton Vann -- interference with a peace officer, fail to comply.

Jason Waugaman -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Isaiah White -- controlled substance possession.

Shelley Woodfield -- fail to comply.

