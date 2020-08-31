Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (8/29/20 – 8/31/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Santos Alvarado -- driving while under the influence, maintain insurance.

Jerry Belanger -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Jordan Berrnard -- district court bench warrant, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Gregory Best -- public intoxication.

Jennifer Campbell -- domestic battery.

Tam Chau -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle.

Daniel Closs -- public intoxication.

Loral Combe -- serve jail time.

Jaquez Howard -- hold for Community Alternatives of Casper.

Matthew Leary -- public intoxication.

Randall McMillan -- public intoxication.

Kathy Nelson -- public intoxication.

Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza -- driving while under the influence.

Matthew Pavey -- fail to comply.

Charles Pratt -- fail to appear.

Donald Ramsour -- strangulation of a household member.

Kayla Riley -- fail to comply (x2).

Aubrey Shurtluff -- under the influence of a controlled substance.

Donald Smith -- public intoxication.

Justin Stoeckel -- driving while under the influence.

Carlos Ulloa -- false report.

John Webster -- vandalism/destruction of property.

Dalton Wright -- criminal warrant.

