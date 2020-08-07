Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (8/5/20-8/6/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Pamela Baros -- hold for probation and parole.

Justin Bunney -- reckless driving, no insurance, driving under suspension.

Daniel Closs -- public intoxication.

Alan Fancher -- bond revocation (x2).

Cooper Hayes -- serve jail time.

Shyla Hoffman -- interference with a peace officer, inhalation or sale of glue/toxic vapors.

Roger Johnson -- under the influence of a controlled substance.

Zakre Large -- fail to comply (x2).

Keipher Loos -- possession of a controlled substance, under the influence of a controlled substance.

Justin Martens -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Ranola Miller -- driving while under the influence.

Chantille Monroe -- criminal bench warrant.

Tyler Moore -- serve jail time.

Hali Neeley -- robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy.

Ayibongwe Ndiovu -- disturbing the peace, property damage.

Gavin Pfrimmer -- fail to comply, aggravated burglary, conspiracy.

Brandon Whiteman -- contract hold.

Lanny Wilson -- criminal warrants.

