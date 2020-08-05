Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (8/3/20-8/5/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michele Amack -- criminal warrant (x2).

Ryan Bennett -- contract hold.

Marcus Brown -- public intoxication.

Daniel Closs -- public intoxication.

Pedro De La Paz-Acuna -- contract hold.

Tiffani Graham -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Richard Gray -- contract hold.

Giovanni Lopez-Valencia -- immigration hold.

Dean McMullin -- fail to comply.

Felicia Midkiff -- hold for circuit court.

Tad Norris -- domestic battery.

Domenic Potenzieri -- bond revocation.

Brianna Reed -- district court bench warrant, fail to appear, criminal warrant.

Donald Smith -- public intoxication.

Mindy Wales -- hold for CAC, fail to comply.

Ashley Wall -- criminal warrant.

Brandon Whiteman -- contract hold.

Dalco Whiteman -- contract hold.

Benjamin Wolfe -- reckless driving, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, attempt to elude, registration violation, auto insurance, fail to comply.

