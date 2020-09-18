Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (9/16/20 – 9/18/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Louis Allen -- under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession (x3).

Cathleen Arambula -- fail to comply.

Shawn Borne -- fail to comply.

Michael Brown -- public intoxication.

Austin Carson -- criminal warrant, fail to appear.

Erick Chan Hernandez -- contract hold/billing.

Michael Clabaugh -- fail to comply.

Daniel Closs -- public intoxication.

Sosa Francisco -- fail to appear.

Jennifer Garcia -- driving while under the influence.

Amanda Hayes -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession (x3), under the influence of a controlled substance.

Jessie Hernandez -- fail to appear.

Matthew Huelsman -- serve jail time.

Jamal Jones -- probation revocation.

Eric Leach -- criminal warrant.

Charles Lee -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Shelly Marshbanks -- stalking.

Bobby Mielke -- domestic assault, interfering with 911 call, vandalism/destruction of property, unlawful entry into an occupied structure.

Charles Rhynard -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, auto insurance, restrictions - lights, open container in vehicle, stop and turn lights.

True Ven John -- driving while under the influence, leave the scene of an accident - property damage.

Duran Vigil -- disturbing the peace.

Patrick Waterman -- serve jail time.

Ian Witner -- contract hold.

