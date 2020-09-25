Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (9/21/20 – 9/25/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Elburn Bailey -- run red light, driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability, fail to comply (x2), fail to appear (x2).

Pamela Baros -- serve jail time.

Barry Barrera -- contract hold.

Anthony Bell -- driving while intoxicated.

Yonathan Bernardino Islas -- strangulation of a household member, domestic battery.

Christipher Bramlett -- malicious mischief prohibited - structure.

Michael Brown -- public intoxication.

Craig Collins -- driving while under the influence, stop or yield sign.

Heather Cranmer -- public intoxication.

Michael Crow -- public intoxication.

Keller Duran -- contract hold.

Misty Fleetwood -- fail to comply, fail to appear.

Jordan Fritz -- public intoxication.

Siobhan Gadd -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Whitney Ghostbear -- courtesy hold/other agency.

Angelina Gomez -- hold for probation and parole.

Jolene Good -- criminal bench warrant.

Dana Green -- serve jail time.

Alexander Griggs -- fail to comply.

Christopher Hick -- aggravated assault, interfering with a 911 call, strangulation of a household member, controlled substance possession, domestic battery.

Casey Hudgens -- serve jail time.

Timothy Lee -- contract hold.

Damian Leiker -- serve jail time.

Miles Linam -- serve jail time.

Armando Martinez -- fail to comply.

Christopher McCain -- grand larceny over $500, interference with a peace officer, reckless driving, attempt to elude.

Elvin McClain -- fail to appear.

Rebeka Miersen -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Richard Montoya -- public intoxication, open container - possession.

Matthew Myer -- driving while under the influence.

Maria Orozco -- serve jail time, fail to appear.

David Owyhee -- fail to appear.

Trestin Pierce -- criminal warrant.

Shanna Reed -- serve jail time, fail to comply (x2).

Dustin Richardson -- fail to appear, criminal warrant.

Katie Sanders -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, interference with a peace officer, open container in vehicle.

Shane Sternberg -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Alonzo Tabaho -- contract hold.

Francis Turville -- probation revocation.

Amaldo Valenzuela -- fail to comply.

Michael Vega -- fail to appear.

Michael Wells -- hold for probation and parole.

Jerimiah White -- public intoxication.

Norman Ybarra -- contract hold.

