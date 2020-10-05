Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (9/28/20 – 10/5/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Brandin Adetoye -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Mark Alderton -- contract hold.

Dustin Ammerman -- criminal warrant.

Jacob Bahner -- courtesy hold other agency.

Paul Bennett -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Mitchell Bernard -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Kelly Bertrand -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession.

Michael Brown -- fail to comply, fail to appear.

Joshua Case -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Quinton Case -- contract hold.

Jonathan Davisson -- fail to appear (x2).

Steven Dooley -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Jaime Dubray -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, attempts/conspire.

Jessica Eagle -- domestic battery.

Erik Edwards -- fail to appear.

Shane Erickson -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Hokashina Fast Horse -- marijuana possession, fail to appear, contract hold.

Jason Ford -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member, bond revocation.

Kelly Finnessey -- contract hold.

Patrick Garnhart -- district court bench warrant.

Hermelan Gonzalez-Pancheo -- contract hold.

Cody Haines -- driving while under the influence.

Danie Harris -- public intoxication.

Allen Hendrickson -- contract hold.

Jerri Hill -- hold for probation and parole.

Brendan Hoffman -- fail to appear (x2).

Antonio Jurado -- fail to comply.

Donald Lehman -- strangulation of a household member, domestic battery.

Andrew Lucientes -- fail to comply.

Benjamin Macias -- county warrant/hold for agency, district court bench warrant, fail to comply (x2), fail to appear.

Armando Martinez -- driving while under suspension, driving without an interlock device.

Seth McEntee -- driving while license suspended, insurance violation - no current liability, National Crime Information Center hit, fail to comply (x2).

Matthew Mitchell -- serve jail time, fail to appear.

Tyler Moore -- fail to appear.

Kristofer Nasife -- criminal warrant, fail to appear.

Emily Nelson -- criminal warrant.

Chelsea Ogden -- county warrant/hold for agency (x2), National Crime Information Center hit.

Steven Oldman -- hold for probation and parole.

Angelo Reynolds -- district court bench warrant.

Colin Rundell -- fail to comply.

Steven Seeley -- domestic battery.

James Shiner -- attempts/conspire, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, bond revocation.

Desirae Smith -- domestic battery.

Eduardo Solis -- criminal warrant (x2).

David Sorick -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member.

Olga Varela Munoz -- fail to appear.

Christopher Walker -- criminal warrant.

Rita Willow -- contract hold.

Willis Yazzie -- public intoxication, open container.

Steven Yurko -- simple assault.