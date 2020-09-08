Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (9/4/20 – 9/8/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jacob Babcock -- stalking felony, violate Family Violence Protection Act order, interference with a peace officer.

Phillip Beach -- fail to comply.

Michael Brown -- public intoxication, open container.

Marshall Channel -- county warrant/hold for agency, trespassing, public intoxication.

Daniel Closs -- public intoxication.

Connor Culp -- criminal warrant.

Megan Day -- controlled substance possession (x2).

Jordan Duran -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine; controlled substance possession, driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle, auto insurance.

Michael Gdowski -- strangulation of a household member, domestic battery.

Mary Gear -- fail to appear.

Tiffani Graham -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Joshua Haworth -- district court bench warrant.

Craig Johnson -- public intoxication.

Terry Kane -- fail to comply.

Tanner Koberg -- driving while under the influence.

Justin Lamb -- fail to appear.

Kennedy Maddox -- liquor law - minor in possession, driving while under the influence.

Shawn Mapp -- contract hold.

Scott Marchant -- serving weekends.

Ashley Moyte -- disturbing the peace - uses threatening language.

Andrea Pead -- fail to comply.

Jacob Price -- trespassing.

Jason Ramirez -- liquor law - minor in possession, resisting arrest - assist person in custody.

Justin Schoening -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, auto insurance, registration violation, fail to comply.

Devon Sourza -- criminal entry, vandalism/destruction of property, interference with a peace officer.

Tallon Stewart -- fail to appear, resisting arrest-willfully resisting, minor in possession.

Kayla Tamblyn -- fail to comply.

Zandrea Valero -- controlled substance - methamphetamine.

Colton Walkin -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Donald Young -- criminal warrant, registration of motor vehicle.

