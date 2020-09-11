Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (9/8/20 – 9/11/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alana Archuleta -- fail to comply.

Tialyssa Armour -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, duty to report, larceny, fail to appear (x2).

Laura Barnes -- Hold for district court.

Bryce Bond -- serve jail time.

Aliviah Byram -- simple assault, breach of peace, interference/assault on a peace officer.

Sasha Dehart -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Otoniel Diaz-Jimenez -- immigration hold.

Michael Downing -- serve jail time.

Harley Earls -- fail to comply.

John Faulkner -- domestic assault, stalking felony, burglary, interfering with a 911 call, probation revocation by a police officer.

Vanessa Fowler -- fail to appear.

Timothy Gaffield -- interference with a peace officer, criminal entry.

Luis Gomez-Vazquez -- immigration hold.

Dana Green -- serve jail time.

Gina Harris -- hold for Wyoming Women's Center.

Elizabeth Horton -- serve jail time.

Austin Joslyn -- serve jail time.

Cynthia Pitt -- bond revocation.

Jose Prieto -- fail to appear.

Steven Rushing -- hold for probation and parole.

Brendan Sturman -- fail to appear (x4).

Stephan Taylor -- fail to appear.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

15 Things Every Casper 90s Kid Totally Remembers Doing