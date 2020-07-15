The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has begun offering weekly, walk-in immunization clinics for school-age children, according to a prepared statement.

Certain vaccinations are necessary for children to attend and remain in public school, and are most frequently required in kindergarten and 7th grade.

The health department encourages all parents to plan ahead, vaccinate early and immunize this summer.

“We anticipate this fall could look a little different than normal for our routine childhood vaccinations," the department's Disease Prevention Clinic Manager and Nurse, Hilary Cage said in the prepared statement.

"Not only do we have kids who may be off schedule due to COVID-19 closures earlier this spring, we also anticipate there could be COVID-19 related changes to our normal fall clinics and their structure," Cage said. "Although we will do everything we can to avoid that and adapt, we strongly recommend vaccinating now to avoid long lines or changes,”

Parents who are unsure if their child is due for any immunizations should contact their health care provider or the Casper-Natrona County Health Department 235-9340.

Walk-in clinics will operate every Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Friday clinics are first come, first served with no appointment necessary.

Parents who want to schedule an appointment for another time can call the department. Parents should bring their child’s immunization record and insurance card to minimize wait times.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Casper's Bridle Trail Is Full Of Spring Flowers and Epic Views