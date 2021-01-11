Casper-Natrona County Health Dept. Expands Vaccine Eligibility

Just who can receive a vaccine will expand in Natrona County this week.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Monday said that beginning Wednesday, anyone who is 70 years or older will be able to get a vaccine at locations across Casper.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It's part of the health department's planned vaccination phasing.

“With the beginning of this new phase, we’re able to start protecting our most vulnerable populations,” Public Information Officer Hailey Bloom said. “Phase 1A went well, and we’re now working with more community partners to distribute vaccines to people outside of healthcare workers and emergency responders.”

Vaccines will be available at the following locations only for those 70 years and older: